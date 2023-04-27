Neil Gagnon Purchases 12,174 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Neil Gagnon purchased 5,023 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,654.47.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Gagnon purchased 100 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $825.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,153 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,512.25.

On Monday, March 27th, Neil Gagnon purchased 2,372 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,213.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Neil Gagnon purchased 1,108 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $9,085.60.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Neil Gagnon purchased 19,892 shares of SecureWorks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,721.96.

On Monday, March 20th, Neil Gagnon bought 17,865 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $136,667.25.

On Thursday, March 16th, Neil Gagnon bought 9,786 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $75,352.20.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Neil Gagnon bought 8,654 shares of SecureWorks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,376.34.

SecureWorks Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

