Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$40.00 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$32.35 and a 52 week high of C$42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.2637238 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCH shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

