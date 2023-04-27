Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 674 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLAB. Cowen raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

