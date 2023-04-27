Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ACN opened at $271.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

