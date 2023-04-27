Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) General Counsel Sells 556 Shares of Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Accenture Price Performance
NYSE:ACN opened at $271.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.
Accenture Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Accenture
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
