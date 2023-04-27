Christine Marie Utter Sells 4,692 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,692 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $258,341.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Christine Marie Utter sold 4,688 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $224,039.52.

On Monday, March 27th, Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $14,829.75.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

