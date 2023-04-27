Emma Reeve Sells 4,328 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director Emma Reeve sold 4,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $238,256.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.