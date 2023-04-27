Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 5,000 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.