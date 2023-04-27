Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Andrew K. Rostami Sells 461 Shares

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $473.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.06.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.4% in the third quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

