3,158 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Westlake by 282.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 8.26%.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

