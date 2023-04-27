Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.4 %

RL stock opened at $111.99 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Further Reading

