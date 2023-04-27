Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,467 shares of company stock worth $10,638,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

