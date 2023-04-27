Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,718,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.9 %

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,484. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHH stock opened at $123.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $146.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

