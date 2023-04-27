Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $271,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at about $36,591,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 551,124 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 244.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 357,047 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KSS stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

