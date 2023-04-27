DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. DaVita’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

