Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.71. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,812,869.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock worth $189,905,480. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

