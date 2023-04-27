OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

