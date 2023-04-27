Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $275,268,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SiTime by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in SiTime by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $132,538.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,934,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,491 shares of company stock worth $41,485,597. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiTime Price Performance

SITM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime stock opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

