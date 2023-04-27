OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,085,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,096,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,085,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 622,016 shares of company stock worth $40,950,841. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.24 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.