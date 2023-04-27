Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 78.77%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

