4,509 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monro by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,542,000 after buying an additional 134,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

