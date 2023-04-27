OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $209,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HEICO by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at HEICO

HEICO Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $19,057,592.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 over the last three months. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

