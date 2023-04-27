OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after acquiring an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,148,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,251,000 after acquiring an additional 489,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,553,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,201,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

