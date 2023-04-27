OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 8,109 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Berry were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the third quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berry by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Stock Performance

BRY opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.71. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Berry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.21%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.