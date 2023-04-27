OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JD.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in JD.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 71,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BOCOM International lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JD opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

