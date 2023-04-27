OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 700 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1,923.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 716,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,894,000 after acquiring an additional 680,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after acquiring an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

K opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.