OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 236,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,190,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,809,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,668 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in UMB Financial by 11,801.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $104.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

UMB Financial Trading Up 10.3 %

UMBF opened at $61.55 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $760,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $38,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $760,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $847,171. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Stories

