Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

DGX stock opened at $146.84 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

