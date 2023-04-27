Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,004,000 after buying an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,794,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after buying an additional 744,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

