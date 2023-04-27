Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.