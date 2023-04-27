OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.541 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

