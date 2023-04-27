OLD National Bancorp IN Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 47.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

