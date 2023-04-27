OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 470 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

