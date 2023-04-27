OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 2,132 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.
International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2 %
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
