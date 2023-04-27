Joshua D. Cowley Sells 7,215 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) insider Joshua D. Cowley sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $16,305.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $469,370.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Latham Group stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

SWIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

