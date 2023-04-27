Joshua D. Cowley Sells 7,215 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) insider Joshua D. Cowley sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $16,305.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,686 shares in the company, valued at $469,370.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Latham Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Latham Group stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 416.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 819,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
