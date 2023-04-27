SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $28.72 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.07.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

