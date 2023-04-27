Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 289.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Novavax worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,027,000. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $7,350,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 688,564 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 606,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 1,337.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 382,849 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $76.77.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($11.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

