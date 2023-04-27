Andrew Keegan Sells 860 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Keegan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $22,411.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,613.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3,295.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 313.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

