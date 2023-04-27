OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells $32,212.88 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $32,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KIDS stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,632.21 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 252,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,113,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

