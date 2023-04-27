SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZD. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 737.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

