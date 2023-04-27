Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 154.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

