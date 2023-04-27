SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 50,777 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after buying an additional 533,001 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,165,000 after buying an additional 101,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 764,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

