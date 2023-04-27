Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive Buys 70,200 Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,989,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,290.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 39,506 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,777.70.
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 137,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00.
- On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.
- On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.
NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.24.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
