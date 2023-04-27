Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) EVP Buys $21,400.00 in Stock

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy bought 20,000 shares of Genprex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of GNPX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.35.

Get Genprex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genprex Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Genprex by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genprex by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Genprex during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Genprex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genprex by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the period. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Read More

