Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) EVP Buys $21,400.00 in Stock

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) EVP Catherine M. Vaczy bought 20,000 shares of Genprex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Genprex Price Performance
Shares of GNPX opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Genprex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.