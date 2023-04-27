Jonathan Sheena Sells 290 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $15,726.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,451,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Jonathan Sheena sold 43 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $2,364.14.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $70,906.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natera by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Natera by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

