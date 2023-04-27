Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,777.70 in Stock

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 39,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,777.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,029,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,068. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 70,200 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 137,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 4,800 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,160.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 140,134 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 129,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 339,000 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $149,160.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive purchased 195,938 shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,212.72.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

