Patrik Jeanmonod Sells 3,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrik Jeanmonod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $24,990.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

CTKB opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,982,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

