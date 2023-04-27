John R. Campbell Acquires 1,865 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) CFO John R. Campbell purchased 1,865 shares of Investar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $24,935.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,928.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ISTR stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Investar Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $128.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $25.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Investar by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Investar by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

