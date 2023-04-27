Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 111070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

About Simmons First National

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.