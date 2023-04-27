Suzanne Ildstad Sells 15,004 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $35,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,821,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,630,278.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48.
- On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $213,509.94.
- On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $21,498.16.
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $59.45.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $7,175.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $6,054.34.
Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TALS opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
