ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 10,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

ONE Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.